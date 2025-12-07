Driver dies after colliding head-on with school bus near Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 63-year-old man died in a head-on crash on State Route 97A about four miles southwest of Chelan on Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m., a Ford Ranger pickup truck was heading southbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a school bus with children inside, a WSP report says.

The truck then rolled and stopped in a ditch on the northbound side. The 63-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 32-year-old passenger was injured and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the bus was injured while the eight children inside, with ages ranging from 12 to 17, were uninjured, WSP says.

A trooper tells KIRO 7 that icy conditions may have contributed to the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group