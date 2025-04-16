Driver in critical condition after crash with Pierce County school bus

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a sedan that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday on Waller Road East, near E. 41st Street in southeast Tacoma.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but a red sedan and the school bus collided, and the driver of the sedan was extricated.

The bus was carrying students from Chief Leschi Schools.

No students were hurt. The bus driver was also uninjured.

Tribal Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision.













