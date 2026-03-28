Driver clocked at over 100 mph in chase from Marysville to Everett

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a driver with outstanding warrants was arrested after going over 100 miles per hour trying to get away from authorities.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, a deputy spotted a Chevy Suburban speeding southbound on I-5 in Everett with no headlights on.

The SUV matched the description of an earlier report of a reckless driver from Marysville Police.

Deputies deployed a spike strip, deflating one tire and caused the driver to stop near 148th Street Southwest and Manor Way, SCSO said.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, facing charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license in addition to the previous warrants.

A 51-year-old female passenger was released at the scene, SCSO said.

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