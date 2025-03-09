Driver arrested in I-5 deadly crash has first hearing

TUKWILA, Wash. — The driver arrested in the fatal I-5 crash in Tukwila had his first hearing on Saturday.

Daud S. Mohamud was arrested on Friday following the crash that killed one and injured four others.

Police say he was allegedly driving the Toyota Highlander that went off the overpass on SR 599 and landed on I-5.

Mahamud was ejected from the SUV before it went off the overpass and ran from police before he was brought back to the scene and arrested, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Two other passengers were in the SUV when it went onto I-5, one was killed and the other was seriously injured, police say.

Mohamud was booked in the King County Jail and his bail was set to $100,000, according to a King County official.

Three other cars were hit on I-5 when the SUV fell from the overpass, and a gun was found next to the person who died, Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said.

“This is just not a common occurrence. 34 years of doing this with the state patrol, I don’t remember, especially this overpass, a vehicle coming off the overpass so that’s what we want to figure out is why, what were the factors that these vehicles coming off the overpass,” Trooper Johnson said.

The Washington State Patrol is still investigating the crash.













©2025 Cox Media Group