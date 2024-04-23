Driver arrested after allegedly trying to hit parkgoers

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn Police Department have published a press release and footage of a car pursuit that occurred Saturday, April 20th.

The department received reports of a Honda Fit driving recklessly through Lea Hill Park. Several callers noted that the driver appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people in the park.

Officers quickly located the Honda and pursued until they were able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver.

Police arrested the 18-year-old male suspect and booked him into the King County Jail on multiple felony charges.

According to police a 20-year-old woman who knew the driver was specifically targeted. She was hit by the car inside the park and later transported to a local hospital.

One of the driver’s charges is for Domestic Violence Assault in the First Degree. This is an ongoing investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group