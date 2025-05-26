Driver accused of DUI, killing motorcyclist in Puyallup crash

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver Sunday, accused of hitting two motorcycles – and killing one of the riders in Puyallup.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on 152nd Street East near Pope Elementary School.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver was speeding and driving recklessly.

The sheriff’s office says the driver crossed of the center line, hitting one motorcyclist head-on and grazing the other.

The SUV went about 100 more yards, taking out street signs and the school’s fire hydrant.

Deputies say the driver was under the influence and arrested for vehicular homicide.

