Dozens of WA lakes stocked with jumbo trout for Black Friday fishing

Forget the crowds and grab a fishing pole this holiday weekend in a Washington annual Black Friday fishing tradition.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has stocked 65,000 jumbo rainbow trout in 25 lakes.

These trout can weigh three pounds and measure up to 17 inches. The goal of the event is to make it easy for families to spend time outdoors.

“WDFW has offered Black Friday fishing for more than a decade, and it’s a great way to get outdoors over the holiday weekend,” Steve Caromile, WDFW inland fish program manager, said. “We stock jumbo trout in lakes near communities, making it easy to spend a few hours on the water with friends and family.”

Stocked lakes include Green Lake in Seattle, American Lake in Pierce County, and Lake Tye in Snohomish County, among many others.

In total, WDFW is stocking nearly 230,000 trout in 67 lakes statewide this fall, including jumbo trout. For up-to-date stocking information, anglers can refer to the catchable trout stocking report on the WDFW website.

Lakes with jumbo rainbow trout

