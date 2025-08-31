Downtown Seattle hotels break record with $126M revenue in July

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Downtown Seattle hotels had a record-breaking July.

According to Visit Seattle, hotels in the downtown area generated $126 million in July, breaking a record for room revenue in a single month set two years prior. What’s even more impressive is what happened two years ago to set the initial record — the month the city hosted the MLB All-Star Game, a Mariners-Blue Jays series, and two Taylor Swift concerts.

Much of the boost for the new record-breaking month, July 2025, came from the Seattle Convention Center. The venue saw its highest monthly total of group bookings in 14 years.

“What set July 2025 apart was an exceptional base from group business, bolstered by a robust set of groups meeting at the Seattle Convention Center,” Visit Seattle wrote in a prepared statement. “July’s contracted convention room night total was the highest monthly total in 14 years. Having such a consistent base of group business allowed Downtown hotels to drive higher rates during Seattle’s peak visitation season.”

In total, Seattle’s downtown hotels sold 419,904 rooms, with an average daily room rate of $301. Occupancy was 89.2% on average. The number of rooms sold increased by 3% compared to last year, while the average daily room rate rose by 2% from 2024. Occupancy was also 3% higher than last year’s estimates.

Leisure travel, concerts, and sporting events also helped push single-day records for occupancy and room rates. Specifically, the days when two Morgan Wallen concerts took place, July 25 and 26, marked the top single-day performances for downtown Seattle hotels so far this year.

In July, Seattle hosted six events at the Seattle Convention Center, including Cubing USA’s Rubik’s Cube World Championship, four Seattle Storm games, 13 Seattle Mariners games, and a plethora of concerts featuring Barry Manilow, Incubus, Katy Perry, Death Cab for Cutie, My Chemical Romance, and Morgan Wallen.

