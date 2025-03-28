Dow Constantine officially named Sound Transit CEO, with hefty $450K salary

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A critical Washington agency that has faced a series of technical problems, closures, and safety issues will have a new leader at the helm.

King County Executive Dow Constantine was officially named the new Sound Transit CEO Thursday and will earn a whopping $450,000 a year salary.

“For every large organization, time is money, and we don’t have time or money to waste delivering on the promise of a truly regional mass transit system,” Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair, said via a news release from Sound Transit. “Dow can hit the ground running and intimately knows the inner workings of Sound Transit. He has proven his ability to oversee large organizations, run a major transit agency, and maintain crucial partnerships.”

Constantine combats conflict of interest claims

However, the decision hasn’t come without controversy.

Constantine beat out over 60 other candidates, including four who are chief executives of other U.S. transit agencies. Critics pointed to the fact that Constantine appointed many members who participated in the decision-making process, which was also panned for being too secretive.

But Constantine responded, telling The Seattle Times the CEO selection process is supposed to be confidential. He added that Sound Transit and its attorney confirmed there was no conflict of interest as long as he recused himself, which he said he did.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next CEO of Sound Transit,” Constantine said via the release. “Much of my service as an elected official has been devoted to building the world-class transit system our region has long needed and creating vibrant, transit-connected communities throughout Central Puget Sound. I can think of nothing I would rather do than lead this agency into the future, and I thank the Board for their vote of confidence.”

Constantine’s new role comes as Sound Transit has faced month-long service disruptions and several violent incidents that occurred onboard trains and on platforms. Yet, Sound Transit Vice President and King County Council member Claudia Balducci is confident Constantine will help build a better system.

“In selecting the next CEO for Sound Transit, as with all the decisions I am called on to make regarding transit, I put the mission of providing great transit at the very forefront,” she said via the release. “We must get this system built. We must build it as quickly as possible. And we must put the needs of riders first at all times. I support the appointment of Dow Constantine as our next CEO because I believe he is the candidate most capable to lead the agency in the right direction to meet our goals, today and into the future.”

Constantine delivers final State of the County address

On Wednesday, Constantine delivered his final State of the County address.

“The work ahead is as critical as ever,” he said. “It is rewarding for me to know the next chapter will unfold on a solid foundation that we have built.”

Who will take over as King County Executive?

On Thursday, King County Council Members Reagan Dunn and Sarah Perry introduced a motion to appoint Deputy Executive Shannon Braddock as acting King County Executive.

“I have deep trust in Braddock’s ability to provide the stable leadership needed to do the work at hand,” Perry said via a news release from the King County Council. “With this important step of the appointment process in place, I look forward to working with my Council colleagues to ensure we have a steady hand for King County government during this transition.”

According to the release, Constantine also selected Braddock as his first choice to serve as interim executive.

The council will take up the motion to appoint Braddock at the next meeting on April 1.

“With Dow Constantine’s tenure as King County Executive ending, the council must engage in a multi-step process to select a new executive,” Dunn said via the release. “This motion represents the first step in that process — appointing an acting executive. I am confident that the council will work together as a body to make sure the seat is filled expediently.”

However, even if Braddock is appointed, she could later be replaced by another candidate put forward by the council. That person would serve until the results of the general election in November. The council noted this means there could be up to three different temporary holders of the position — an interim, acting, and appointed executive.

