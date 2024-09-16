Don’t fall for the discount: Auto glass repair company issues warning about online scam

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A word of caution to those who are looking for a good deal on auto glass repair: Safelite AutoGlass says someone is pretending to be them online.

The company alerted the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office that someone has been posting on Facebook Marketplace, posing as a technician.

According to the sheriff’s office, people interested in the discount are told to set up an appointment and pay through a third-party app.

When the supposed technician arrives, the sheriff’s office says the cost of the services is signifyingly higher than what was advertised, leaving customers in a difficult position since they have already paid.

In the past week alone, Safelite says it has counted at least five incidents of this happening, specifically in the Central Washington area.

The company is working closely with law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

The sheriff’s office suggests taking the following precautions, so you don’t fall victim to similar scams:

1.) Always contact the company you intend to do business with directly through their official website or customer service number to schedule appointments.

2.) Be Wary of Unusual Payment Requests. Businesses do not typically ask for payments via third-party apps.

3.) Ensure that the employee arriving at your location or providing services is properly identified and affiliated with the company you intend to do business with.

