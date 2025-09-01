Don’t drink the water: Boil advisory in place for Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. — The City of Ephrata is asking its residents to be careful when using the water from their faucets.

The city sent out a boil advisory notice on Monday morning.

The notice says that residents should boil all tap water before using it.

According to the advisory, it is not safe to use the water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or cooking until the city says it is safe to do so.

Residents are told to throw away any food or drink possibly made with the contaminated water.

Bottled water is the best option until the city can figure out a solution.

The city says they are talking to the Washington Department of Health about the incident to find a resolution.

