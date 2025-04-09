Domestic violence suspect believed to have died in fire after barricading himself inside workplace

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police officers believe a domestic violence suspect is dead after he ran away from police, went into his place of work, and barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team tried to negotiate with the man for several hours on Tuesday, and a fire broke out in the building at the end of the standoff.

It’s believed the man was killed in the fire.

It all started around 8 a.m. when Kent Police and the Valley SWAT team tried to arrest a 51-year-old Kent man at an apartment for alleged domestic violence assault with a firearm and eluding police.

While officers were en route to arrest him, he sped off away from the apartment. Officers tried to pull him over, but he refused. Police initially gave chase but ended it due to public safety concerns with how fast the man was driving.

They learned that the man likely fled to his workplace in Auburn.

Officers and SWAT surrounded the building at 1520 W Pike Street and tried to negotiate with the man to get him to surrender. It was believed he still had the gun on him that he used in the alleged domestic violence assault.

Negotiations went on for hours, but the suspect refused to come out.

A warrant was granted that authorized officers to enter the building and use force if necessary.

The SWAT team flew a drone inside to get a look at what the man was doing, and sent flash bangs and chemicals, but nothing was successful in getting him out.

Around 6 p.m., SWAT entered the building to clear it when a fire broke out, forcing them to retreat.

Police said the fire spread quickly, and when fire crews arrived to extinguish the fire, their normal ability to put it out was impacted by the ongoing safety risk of the man with a gun inside the building.

Kent police evacuated the building without any serious injury. It’s believed the suspect was the only person inside at the time of the fire.

It’s presumed that the man died in the fire, but officers will need to confirm that.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was still a police presence at the building in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have more information as it becomes available.









