Domestic violence suspect found in thick berry bushes by deputies and K-9 in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect with the help of K-9 Knox on Sunday.

Gold Bar and East Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident just before 7 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies say that the suspect ran from the scene.

With the help of K-9 Knox, they were able to track the suspect to an area with thick blackberry bushes.

The suspect is said to have no major injuries.

Deputies were able to arrest the suspect and booked them in the Snohomish County Jail on domestic violence assault and obstruction charges.

