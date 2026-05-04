Dog rescued from Yelm house fire

YELM, Wash. — A dog was rescued from a house fire in Yelm on Sunday morning,

According to SE Thurston Fire Authority, the fire broke out around 11 a.m. at a home on Lindsay Road SE.

One person was home at the time and was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Crews arrived at heavy smoke and fire coming out of the top floor.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

During their response, they rescued a small dog from inside the home.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

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