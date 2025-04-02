Dog recovering after being dumped unresponsive, malnourished in Echo Lake

ECHO LAKE, Wash. — A sweet dog named Nicole is now recovering at Everett Animal Shelter after she was found unresponsive, wrapped in a hoodie, discarded at the end of a driveway on 228th St SE near 138th Ave SE, in the Echo Lake area of Snohomish.

She was found on March 7 and was rushed to Pilchuck Vet who gave her emergency care and miraculously managed to revive her.

Nicole arrived at the shelter weighing a shocking 14 pounds, all her bones were visible under her dingy coat.

Nicole

She was unable to even stand, she was so weak she was urinating while laying down and her bedding had to be changed numerous times a day.

Both her hips had sores so deep you could practically see her bone.

The shelter is still looking for any information on what happened to her.

You can help with her recovery here.













