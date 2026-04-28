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Dog found on side of Milton highway; police looking for owner

By KIRO 7 News Staff
dog found in Milton
By KIRO 7 News Staff

MILTON, Wash. — Did you lose your dog?

Milton police said a white husky-type dog was found along Pacific Highway on April 27.

She will be going to animal control if an owner is not located.

If you know who she belongs to, contact Milton police at 253-922-8735.

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