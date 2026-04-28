Dog found on side of Milton highway; police looking for owner

MILTON, Wash. — Did you lose your dog?

Milton police said a white husky-type dog was found along Pacific Highway on April 27.

She will be going to animal control if an owner is not located.

If you know who she belongs to, contact Milton police at 253-922-8735.

Female dog found last night on Pacific Hwy. Please contact the Milton Police if you know who her owner is. She will be going with Metro Animal Control today if no owner is found. pic.twitter.com/t1t4WnGtdi — City of Milton - Police Department (@CityofMiltonPD) April 28, 2026

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