Dog found alive after father, young son die in Bogachiel River boating accident

FORKS, Wash. — Last week, on Oct. 30, a boat overturned in the Bogachiel River near Forks.

Two people — a 35-year-old and his 7-year-old son — were found dead by rescue responders.

Another person from the boat is still missing.

During the incident, a dog on board also went missing.

On Nov. 30, a person living in Forks called the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to report that a dog matching the description of the one lost in the boating accident was at their home.

A firefighter from Fire District 6 recovered the dog and, with help from a volunteer from Forks Friends of Animals, reunited it with the victim’s family in Sequim.

It’s unclear where the dog has been for the last few days. It’s also unknown how far from the accident site the dog was found.

At this time, official search efforts have been suspended due to high water volume, limited visibility, and obstructions in the river, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

