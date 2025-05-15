Docs: Tacoma man with lengthy criminal history burns himself setting fire to U-Haul

SEATTLE — A Tacoma man with a history of several convictions has been charged for allegedly setting fires to moving trucks in a Home Depot parking lot in Federal Way.

On May 12, fire crews responded to a Home Depot on S 352nd Street for reports of at least two moving vans on fire.

The fire was able to be put out quickly and a suspect was arrested nearby.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Christopher Insko was spotted at the scene by two witnesses who were able to identify him. He also allegedly had burns and red marks on his neck, chest, rib and arms.

Police say he also smelled like gasoline and appeared to have had his clothing on fire on surveillance camera.

He was charged with second-degree arson.

Insko has previous convictions for domestic violence assault, burglary, domestic violence protection order violation, attempted residential burglary, theft, criminal trespass, DUI, and has about 21 prior failure to appear warrants, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Bail has been set at $80,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 28.

