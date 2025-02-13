Docs: Seattle man posed as teen online to share child porn

SEATTLE — A Seattle man has been charged after law enforcement say he often posed as a teenage girl online to send and view child pornography.

According to charging documents, 40-year-old Matthew Wilson primarily used the messaging app ‘Kik’ to engage in chat rooms and upload the images.

“The user presents his/herself as a 40-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 15-year-old female and a 13-year-old female living in various states,” an investigation determined, according to court documents.

Wilson allegedly used the persona ‘Ashlee’ online.

An investigation into Wilson started in June of 2024 following a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but some of the instances he was charged for allegedly go back to April of 2023.

Investigators determined Wilson had sexually explicit conversations specifically mentioning children and shared child sexual abuse material, including photos and videos.

In one instance, according to court documents, one of Wilson’s online personas mentioned sexually abusing their niece. Court documents did not specify if that was also true in real life, but he did use a niece’s social media photos to form his young persona online, docs said.

Court documents mention at least 22 video and photo files uploaded or shared on Kik.

Wilson has been charged with:

Two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

















