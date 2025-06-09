Docs: Renton man dies of asphyxiation after being tied up during robbery

RENTON, Wash. — Newly released court documents detail the moments that led up to a Renton man’s death during a robbery as police continue to look for a second suspect involved.

On March 5, the body of 23-year-old Axel Chirino-Banegas was found inside the Sunset View apartment he shared with his uncle.

Chirino-Banegas’ cousin had been trying to get in touch with him several times but hadn’t heard anything. His cousin went to his apartment to check in him himself, and found the door unlocked, which was odd, he told investigators.

When he went inside, he found Chirino-Banegas facedown in the kitchen, bound at the hands and feet with duct tape over his mouth.

He ran out of the apartment to call 911.

When officers arrived, they found that the apartment had been ransacked-- furniture was moved, and drawers and cupboards were wide open, according to court documents.

Chirino-Banegas was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was determined to have died from asphyxia and had multiple blunt force injuries.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle with two people inside, one with backpacks, heading up to the victim’s apartment.

That surveillance video was able to get plates on the car and help identify a suspect. A search warrant for phone records also put the suspect at the scene, according to court documents.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Huy “Alex” Huu Nguyen. The second suspect, the person driving the vehicle, has not been identified or apprehended.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim’s uncle said he did not know of anyone by that name.

According to court documents, Huu Nguyen allegedly pawned off the stolen items at three different stores the same day the victim’s body was found.

Huu Nguyen has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Bail was set at $2 million.

“Defendant poses a risk of violence to the community and bail should be maintained. Defendant’s release also risks interference with the administration of justice. Another conspirator is yet to be identified and apprehended. Release of the Defendant absent a bail amount risks outstanding evidence of the unidentified conspirator to be further concealed or destroyed," prosecutors said in court documents.

His arraignment is set for June 18.

©2025 Cox Media Group