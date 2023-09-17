DNR sends reinforcements for Green Mountain Fire in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR) said the Green Mountain Fire is “producing significant smoke” in the Central Kitsap area.

CKFR said residents might’ve noticed more smoke Saturday evening as temperatures cooled.

On Saturday, CKFR said the fire was 15 acres and not contained. The Department of Natural Resources sent three helicopters, four engines, and a bulldozer. CKFR units were also at the scene.

At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, CKFR said it had no units at the scene and that the DNR had taken over.

The DNR has yet to post about the fire.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Green Mountain Fire in Kitsap County (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

©2023 Cox Media Group