DNA technology identifies human remains found in Thurston County in 2009

LACEY, Wash. — The remains of someone who was found 16 years ago have finally been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology.

On April 30, 2009, human remains were discovered in a field near Meadows Elementary School in Lacey, Washington.

At the time, the remains could not be identified.

Over the years, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit worked with several agencies, local and national, to try to identify the person.

On Aug. 27, a positive match indicated that the remains belonged to Donald Myrel Nelson. He was reported missing in Lacey in February 1989, just weeks before his 29th birthday.

His family has been notified. They have waited for answers for 36 years.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit is asking anyone with information about Donald Nelson’s disappearance in February 1989 to contact investigators at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us. Reference case number 09-002677.

