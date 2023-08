SEATTLE — A diver is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in Lake Union.

Firefighters told us just before 7 p.m., two divers in South Lake Union surfaced because one of them was having equipment issues.

But not long after, that diver started sinking.

He was quickly pulled up by his partner and a couple of paddleboarders helped bring him to shore.

From there, paramedics rushed the 33-year-year-old man to Harborview where he remains in serious condition.





