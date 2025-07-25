Dispatchers receive “HELP” text from man who fell nearly 500 feet in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was mountain biking near No Name Creek fell nearly 500 feet down a ravine, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

At around 11:40 a.m. on July 6, 911 dispatchers received a text message that read “HELP.”

The 51-year-old man relayed that he had a severe leg injury and was bleeding seriously, the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatchers talked him through fastening a tourniquet with the straps of his bike helmet as he was going in and out of consciousness.

He also sent messages to dispatch to relay to his family in case he didn’t survive, the post said.

Crews determined that the man’s location was too difficult to get to on the ground and the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 2 helicopter was sent in for an airlift rescue.

Video posted by the King County Sheriff shows Medic 1 responders hoisting the man out of the ravine before he was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

©2025 Cox Media Group