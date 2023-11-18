‘Disaster avoided!’ Water taxi crew that steered boat into runaway barge honored by Kraken

SEATTLE — The crew of a water taxi that steered their boat into a runaway barge near the waterfront in early November was honored by the Seattle Kraken recently.

The Kraken detailed the fast-thinking of the MC Doc Maynard crew, as they were honored as the night’s “Heroes of the Deep” during a break in game action.

“Alarm bells were ringing, the aquarium was preparing for evacuation, and the captain knew he had to take action with his small vessel, diverting the massive barge. The captain sped up his boat and at the right moment, pushed the massive barge and masterfully steered it. Disaster avoided!”

As part of the festivities, Kraken ownership donated $32,000 to Maritime High School in Des Moines.

