Dirt biker survives near 200-foot fall on remote trail near Wilkeson, rescuers say

A dirt biker was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Friday after falling 100 to 200 feet when the ground collapsed beneath him on a trail near Wilkeson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The fall happened around 1 p.m. on dirt-biking trails in a remote area outside town, in the direction of Mount Rainier.

Sgt. Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the rider was navigating a section of trail when “the side of a cliff” gave way beneath him, sending him down a steep embankment.

Despite the drop, he remained conscious and was able to speak with rescuers, though he had a head injury.

The man was riding with another motorcyclist, who went to get help after the fall.

Buckley Fire crews and Pierce County deputies responded and quickly determined they would need specialized equipment to reach the injured rider.

Rescuers set up a high-angle rope system to descend the cliffside and secure the man.

Crews then lifted him back to stable ground before transporting him to Wilkeson Elementary School, where a medical helicopter was waiting.

The rider was flown to a local hospital for further treatment.

No updates on his condition were immediately available.

©2025 Cox Media Group