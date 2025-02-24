Did you witness a deadly crash on I-5 near Marysville?

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Did you witness a deadly crash Monday morning near Marysville? The Washington State Patrol (WSP) would like to talk to you.

The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 between the 88th Street and 116th Street exits.

Troopers say a silver 2003 Subaru Legacy was heading northbound near milepost 201 when it left veered to the right, leaving the highway and hitting a tree about 50 feet off the road.

One witness told troopers there was a road rage incident before the crash, involving the Subaru and a gray sedan.

Detectives say they want to speak with anyone who has video of or saw the road rage incident and/or the crash. Witnesses can contact Detective Jeff Rhue at (360) 654-1142 or email him at Jeff.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov.





