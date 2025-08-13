Did you see this shooting on SR-18?

Did you see someone shoot at another car on State Route 18 last week? Washington State Patrol (WSP) would like to talk to you.

The department says on August 6, around 9:30 p.m., someone driving a black or silver Honda pulled up to a person driving a silver Toyota Corolla and fired a single shot at them.

No one was hurt, but the driver called 911 and explained what happened.

They didn’t get a good look at the person, so WSP says there’s no suspect description.

If you were in the area and saw what happened, reach out to Detective Todd Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

