Did you know Relay for Life started in Tacoma? A look back at 40 years of the cancer walk

TACOMA, Wash. — An annual cancer awareness event that millions partake in across the globe started right here in western Washington.

In May 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money for the American Cancer Society. Friends, family, and patients watched and supported him as he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer.

Klatt’s walk sparked the Relay for Life, which

What is Relay for Life?

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led fundraising event organized by the American Cancer Society that brings communities together to fight cancer. It’s a unique overnight event where teams take turns walking or running around a track or designated path for several hours, typically 6 to 24 hours.

The event celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost to cancer, and raises funds to support cancer research, patient support, and other important programs.

