Did you feel it? Early morning 3.4 earthquake strikes Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff
3.4 earthquake in Auburn (The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)
AUBURN, Wash. — According to the Washington Emergency Management Division, a 3.4 earthquake struck in Auburn.

Posted by Washington Emergency Management Division on Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network measured the earthquake around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The earthquake may have been felt in surrounding cities in Pierce and King counties.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it here.


