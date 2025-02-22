Did you feel it? Early morning 3.4 earthquake strikes Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — According to the Washington Emergency Management Division, a 3.4 earthquake struck in Auburn.

Hey Pierce & King counties, did you wake up early this morning to the ground shaking a little bit? Pacific Northwest... Posted by Washington Emergency Management Division on Saturday, February 22, 2025

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network measured the earthquake around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The earthquake may have been felt in surrounding cities in Pierce and King counties.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it here.





