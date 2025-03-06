Did you feel it? 3.9 magnitude earthquake reported near Port Angeles

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Port Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

The quake happened around 4:18 p.m. with its epicenter 8.7 miles southwest of Blyn.

The earthquake’s depth was about 26.1 miles.

PRELIM Earthquake: M4.0, 31.1 km SE from Port Angeles, WA at 2025/03/05 16:18 PST https://t.co/yZs7QJ1Xk9

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/IztueMPF7h pic.twitter.com/ZozMp689Nc — PNSN (@PNSN1) March 6, 2025

If you felt the quake, you can report it here.













