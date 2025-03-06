Local

Did you feel it? 3.9 magnitude earthquake reported near Port Angeles

By KIRO 7 News Staff
3.9 Earthquake near Port Angeles (USGS)
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Port Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

The quake happened around 4:18 p.m. with its epicenter 8.7 miles southwest of Blyn.

The earthquake’s depth was about 26.1 miles.

If you felt the quake, you can report it here.




