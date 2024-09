BREMERTON, Wash. — Did you feel it? The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Bremerton area this morning.

The quake hit about ten minutes before 8:00 a.m. just shy of three miles from the city.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

If you did feel the quake, you can report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw62042407/tellus

