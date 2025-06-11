Dick’s Drive-In opens Everett location this week

EVERETT, Wash. — Dick’s Drive-In is opening its Everett location this week and with it comes four days of celebration featuring performances, a merch tent, and more.

“We’re delighted to be serving delicious burgers, fries, shakes and memories in Everett,” said Jasmine Donovan, CEO of Dick’s Drive-In and granddaughter of its co-founder. “Since we opened our location in Edmonds in 2011, we have been looking for the next right location further north; we found it, and I couldn’t be more excited to open to the public on June 12th.”

All Dick’s Drive-In locations are open from 10:30 AM to 2 AM every day, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Everett location is the second one in Snohomish County and the tenth overall.

Thursday

At 9:30 a.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Center Road restaurant.

The new location will officially begin serving customers at 10:30 a.m., and festivities will last through 8 p.m.

There will be performances from local bands and drumlines, a classic car showcase, and more.

Friday

Festivities begin at 3 p.m.

There will be a live DJ, a tribute to Elvis by Robbie Dee, another chance to see the classic car showcase, and more.

Saturday

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m., and Saturday will be a day filled with musical performances:

10:30 a.m. – DJ Mike

11 a.m. – Quarter Past 8

12:30 p.m. – Mike Wayock

2 p.m. – Groove Kitchen

3:30 p.m. – Tropics Duo

5:00 p.m. – Goldy & Foss Band

6:30 p.m. – Dry Goods

Sunday

Festivities begin at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, the first 500 fathers will receive a Father’s Day Frisbee.

