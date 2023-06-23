Dick’s Drive-In announces opening day for new Federal Way location

On Thursday, Dick’s Drive-In announced the opening day of its new Federal Way location.

The 9th Dick’s Drive-In will open at 10 a.m. on July 27, with a celebration full of activities and fun for the whole family, according to a media release.

At the grand opening, the local hamburger joint will present a speech from Dick’s Drive-In President Jasmine Donovan with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Special grand opening merch will also be available at a pop-up shop at the location.

More details can be found at ddir.com/federalway.

