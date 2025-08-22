Detectives looking for info on south Seattle homicide

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to come forward with any information or surveillance footage regarding a homicide that happened Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Des Moines Memorial Drive South in south Seattle.

A man was found shot to death at the scene.

Detectives ask that anyone who was at the Red Apple Market or the SeaMar Museum around 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to email them at MCUtips@kingcounty.gov and reference Case #: C25025266.

