Detectives investigating after 4 people shot in Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BOTHELL, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after four people were shot in Bothell late Monday night into Tuesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 2005 block of 185th Place Southeast.

Detectives said two men were shot in what appears to be a gang-related shooting. The men are now at Harborview with multiple wounds.

Detectives also said several suspects fled in a white car. Sometime later, two more men were dropped off at Swedish in Mill Creek with gunshot wounds and later taken to Providence in Everett. Detectives said they believe those were the men who fled the shooting in Bothell.

The investigation is ongoing.

