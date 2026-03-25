Detectives investigate homicide in Seattle’s Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a homicide in Seattle’s Capitol Hill yesterday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

SPD says patrol officers responded to a report of a man dead along Melrose Avenue, near the Pine Street intersection, at around 4 p.m. on March 24.

Arriving officers allegedly found a 39-year-old man inside an apartment with multiple puncture wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by Seattle Fire crews, and police cordoned off the area until the Homicide and the Crime Scene Investigation Units could respond to process the scene.

The King County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will determine the cause and manner of death. The office will also identify the victim.

SPD says they don’t have any suspect information at this time and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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