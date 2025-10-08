Detective search for car connected to deadly hit-and-run accident in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Shoreline.

KCSO detectives say the vehicle is either a 2014 or 2015 Volvo S60 sedan with damage to the hood or front end.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on October 4, on Aurora Avenue N near N 200th Street.

KCSO asks that anyone with information about the car or the driver call 206-296-3311

