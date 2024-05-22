Detained youth offered a chance at new comprehensive care clinic

PORT ORCHARD — Kitsap County Juvenile Services and Peninsula Community Health Services have teamed up on a pioneering initiative to address the holistic health needs of youth in the juvenile justice system.

The “unique partnership” was born out of a desire to address rehabilitation needs and enrich the lives of youth and their families. A steep decline in the number of youths requiring detention in Kitsap County opened up several unused sleeping rooms, subsequently opening up a space for this program to develop.

Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Facility is a secure control facility providing care such as food, exercise, and academics for young offenders sentenced for up to thirty days or awaiting trial.

Peninsula Community Health Services (PCHS) provides healthcare services, including mental health counseling and substance use disorder treatment, across Kitsap, Mason & Rural Pierce County communities.

The new Clifton Clinic, located on the campus of the juvenile detention facility, provides patients with individualized and comprehensive behavioral health services such as depression and anxiety counseling, substance use disorder treatment, adult medication-assisted treatment for addiction, and behavioral health medication consultations, along with all other primary care medical services that address the need for a deeper level of care.

“Our integrated approach to healthcare ensures that the physical and mental well-being of every individual is prioritized,” said Jennifer Kreidler-Moss, chief executive officer of Peninsula Community Health Services. “By collaborating with the juvenile detention facility, we aim to provide comprehensive care to justice-affiliated individuals in need, fostering a path towards rehabilitation and a healthier future.”

Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Facility highlighted its dedication to preparing young residents for a better future through a range of services, including coordination of service courses, diversion agreements, and specialized courts such as Juvenile Drug Court and Individualized Treatment Court.

“We believe in serving the needs of children, both inside and outside the detention center,” said Michael Merringer, director of Kitsap County Juvenile Services. “Our partnership with Clifton Clinic allows us to address the physical and mental health needs of our residents, laying the foundation for successful reintegration into society.”

Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Facility accepts young offenders, under the age of 18, who are charged with misdemeanors or felonies.

To learn more about the Clifton Clinic, visit: pchsweb.org/locations/clifton-clinic/.

