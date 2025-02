DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police need the public’s help finding a car suspected of a burglary from Feb. 11.

The car is described as a matte or cement gray Audi A3 sedan with a temporary tag in the rear window.

Des Moines Burglary Suspect Car (Des Moines Police Department)

If you have any information you can call the Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or email PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

Police say these are images of the actual car they are looking for.

