Deputy stops wrong-way driver on US 101 in Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a woman driving under the influence was arrested after driving the wrong way on Highway 101 early Sunday morning.

A MCSO deputy was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of US 101 and State Route 3 when another motorist warned him that a wrong-way driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of 101.

Dashcam posted by MCSO shows the deputy get back in his cruiser and reach speeds up to 100 miles per hour to catch the wrong-way driver.

He caught up to the white sedan with a 55-year-old woman behind the wheel and crossed the median to block her path and prevent a collision.

MCSO says the woman showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

