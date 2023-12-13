Deputy nearly shot in Pierce County during standoff

A deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was nearly struck by gunfire during a standoff in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

At about 1 a.m. deputies were involved in a standoff with a suspect in the 4300 block of Vickery Avenue East in Tacoma.

At one point, a deputy believed he had been shot, but was cleared by medics and was uninjured.

RAW: Pierce County deputy nearly struck by gunfire

Pierce County SWAT and other agencies were also involved.

By 1:45 a.m. the suspect was out of the car and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

