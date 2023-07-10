Deputies wound armed man, kill his dog in Sultan shooting

SULTAN, Wash. — A 44-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot by Snohomish County deputies Sunday night.

At 6:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Second Street and Cedar Avenue in Sultan for reports of a man with a knife.

When deputies arrived, there was an argument in progress between the suspect and another man. Deputies told the suspect to stop and drop the knife, but he didn’t follow their instructions.

A struggle then began and the suspect was shot. His wound was not life-threatening.

During the struggle, a dog came out of the suspect’s house and was also shot by deputies. The wounded animal then went back into the house and later died.

Deputies treated the suspect for his gunshot wound until medics arrived and took him to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) are investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group