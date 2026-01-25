Deputies use PIT maneuver on suspected DUI driver in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies had used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) on a driver who refused to stop during a traffic stop.

Deputies noticed the driver was unable to maintain lanes and was driving without a license plate on Jan. 13.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, he refused to stop and kept driving.

Deputies were forced to use a PIT maneuver to stop him after multiple attempts to pull him over.

As the driver was being arrested, deputies say that a baggie of drugs could be seen in the driver’s seat.

Deputies also found items for drug use on the driver.

He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail under DUI, eluding, driving with a suspended license, and residential burglary charges.

©2026 Cox Media Group