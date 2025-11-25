Deputies: Suspect stabs Puyallup WinCo employee while shoplifting, carjacks U-Haul to getaway

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a grocery store employee while shoplifting and led police on a chase in a stolen U-Haul.

It happened on November 23. Around 3:30 p.m. several people called 911, saying that a man stabbed an employee at the WinCo Foods in Puyallup.

Deputies quickly arrived and saw the man, leaving the parking lot in a U-Haul.

Video shows the truck stop, and a man is seen pushing a woman and her dog out before taking off.

Deputies began chasing the truck.

“There was probable cause for his arrest for felony assault in the first degree, robbery, and eluding. Deputies knew the suspect was dangerous and needed to be stopped,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shared.

As the U-Haul sped around the corner at Waller and 133rd Street East, deputies say the driver crashed head-on into another car.

Deputies pulled the man from the U-Haul and arrested him.

The two people in the other car were okay.

