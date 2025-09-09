Deputies: Suspect led police to shallow grave near Mount Rainier, human remains found

Over the weekend, a person of interest was interviewed in connection with a woman’s disappearance back in 2021.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into this person of interest back in March.

When they interviewed the suspect over the weekend, the suspect allegedly led them to a shallow grave in Lewis County, near Mount Rainier, where human remains were found.

It’s believed the remains belonged to Amanda Green, who was reported missing in Tacoma in 2021. It’s believed Green was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, according to a Facebook post about her disappearance.

Thurston County deputies received information in 2022 that she had been murdered in the Yelm area.

While deputies believe the remains found were that of Green, the medical examiner will need to positively identify her.

The suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group