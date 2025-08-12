Deputies: Speeding, alcohol may have been a factor in Sultan deadly UTV crash

SULTAN, Wash. — A 46-year-old was killed after he lost control of his Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) and crashed it in Sultan over the weekend.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near Index-Galena Road and National Forest Road 6310.

Deputies say the UTV’s driver was speeding over a hillcrest with a curve. That caused him to hit a guardrail, where he was thrown out of the vehicle. It does not appear the driver was strapped in.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Sky Valley Fire Department personnel.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.

