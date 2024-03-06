Deputies searching for suspects after puppy stolen from pet store in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Deputies in Pierce County are searching for two people caught on camera stealing a puppy from a pet store in Puyallup Saturday.

At about 4:06 p.m. on Mar. 2, deputies responded to the report of a theft at Puppyland in the 13100 block of Meridian East in Puyallup.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, an employee was assisting two men who had an appointment to view a French Bulldog puppy.

One of the men grabbed the puppy, put it in his jacket, and ran out of the store.

According to the store, the puppy is valued at $5,400.

The two men were described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, between five feet six inches and five feet eight inches tall, wearing a ballcap, blue jacket, and black jeans, and a Black male in his 30s, between five feet eight inches and five feet nine inches tall, medium build, wearing a du-rag, gray hoodie, and black jeans.

Their car was described as a “beat-up” red Toyota Camry with taped back windows.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and reference incident #24-062-01431.

