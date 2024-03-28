Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect in Kitsap County

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Deputies in Kitsap County are asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted in a bank robbery in Silverdale Wednesday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the man is wanted in connection to a hold-up robbery at the Navy Federal Credit Union at 3340 Northwest Randall Way in Silverdale on Mar. 27.

He is described as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing between 170 to 190 pounds.

He has a slim build and light-colored facial hair.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Porter at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group