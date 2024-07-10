Deputies search for felon reportedly hiding in Bothell woods

BOTHELL, wash. — Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help in an active search for 23-year-old Ryan Graff, wanted for a felony warrant and multiple no-contact order violations.

According to deputies, they searched for Graff on Monday, July 8 with a K-9 track and couldn’t find him. They then went back the next day for a second order violation, but Graff ran away again.

Deputies believe that Graff is currently hiding in a wooded area in unincorporated Bothell, near Tambar Condos at 2009 196th Street Southeast. Graff has reportedly been spotted in the 19300 block of Bothell Everett Highway.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees him to call the non-emergency line at 425-407-3999.

